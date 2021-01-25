IOST Price Down 8.4% Over Last Week (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. IOST has a total market cap of $284.70 million and $186.16 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST token can now be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IOST has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOST alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00069909 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.05 or 0.00740935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006543 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00047223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.51 or 0.04177624 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017242 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IOST is iost.io . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.