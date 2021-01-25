ION Acquisition Corp 1 (NYSE:IACA) Shares Gap Up to $12.65

ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. (NYSE:IACA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.65, but opened at $16.00. ION Acquisition Corp 1 shares last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 5,360 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.81.

About ION Acquisition Corp 1 (NYSE:IACA)

ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.