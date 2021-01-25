Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Acquired by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 264,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $7,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 65,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,050,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 802,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,474,000 after buying an additional 37,668 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,951,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,633,000 after buying an additional 11,151,107 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $596,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

NYSE:INVH traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $29.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,471. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.75. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $459.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.08 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

