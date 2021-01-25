Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Market Cap Hits $17.23 Million

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $17.23 million and $15,605.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Invictus Hyperion Fund alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00072792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.96 or 0.00765993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006462 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00048605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,370.95 or 0.04218153 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00017754 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CRYPTO:IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 118,962,569 coins. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.