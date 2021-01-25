Investors Purchase High Volume of Gogo Call Options (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 31,209 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 100% compared to the typical volume of 15,604 call options.

Shares of GOGO stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.13. 117,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,467. Gogo has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gogo will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 570,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $5,711,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert L. Crandall bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $206,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,198.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 834,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,826. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

