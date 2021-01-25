Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for STAG Industrial (STAG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for STAG Industrial (NYSE: STAG):
- 1/20/2021 – STAG Industrial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “
- 1/15/2021 – STAG Industrial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “
- 1/12/2021 – STAG Industrial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “
- 1/9/2021 – STAG Industrial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “
- 12/21/2020 – STAG Industrial was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.
NYSE STAG traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $31.02. The stock had a trading volume of 645,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,741. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average of $31.32.
STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.
