Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 2.5% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $325.42 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $327.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $312.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.561 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

