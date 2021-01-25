Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 239,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,652,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,398,000 after purchasing an additional 381,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,651,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,625,000 after buying an additional 1,148,101 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,023,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,173,000 after buying an additional 1,335,990 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,464,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,026,000 after buying an additional 332,920 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,197,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,919,000 after buying an additional 113,559 shares during the period.

Shares of PGX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.02. 55,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,425,161. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average of $14.87. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

