Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Bought by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 613,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 60,170 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $9,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 114,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter.

PDBC stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.74. 12,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,007. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $16.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.45.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.001 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 0.01%.

