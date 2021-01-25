Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) Shares Gap Down to $36.77

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.77, but opened at $35.00. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 24 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,652,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

