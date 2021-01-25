Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $100.13

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $100.13 and last traded at $100.13, with a volume of 2 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.36.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CQQQ. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 86.8% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

