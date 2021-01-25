Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $879.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $841.00 to $879.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ISRG. Argus started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $775.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Intuitive Surgical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $780.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $736.06.

ISRG opened at $744.08 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $826.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $792.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $722.79. The company has a market capitalization of $87.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.75, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 19.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

