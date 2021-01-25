Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.88% from the stock’s current price.

IDXG has been the topic of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Interpace Biosciences from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interpace Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Get Interpace Biosciences alerts:

IDXG opened at $4.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87. Interpace Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.37). Interpace Biosciences had a negative net margin of 115.30% and a negative return on equity of 251.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interpace Biosciences will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpace Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Interpace Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Interpace Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $880,000. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interpace Biosciences

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Interpace Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpace Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.