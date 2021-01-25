International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) to announce $5.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.53 billion. International Paper reported sales of $5.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year sales of $20.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.44 billion to $21.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $21.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.50 billion to $21.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $359,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in International Paper by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in International Paper by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.33. International Paper has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $53.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

