International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $345,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.0% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $223.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of -465.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $238.54.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.96.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total value of $3,295,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,108,119 shares of company stock worth $201,813,778 over the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

