International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 5,502 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,502 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Round Hill Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 35,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $31.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.08. The firm has a market cap of $131.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.22, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WFC. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

