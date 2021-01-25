International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,073 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,073 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy stock opened at $114.93 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $124.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.10.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.