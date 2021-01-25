International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $324,000 Investment in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LDSF opened at $20.46 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

