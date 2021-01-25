International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $435,000 Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 161.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,210,756,000 after buying an additional 376,531 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 96.0% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMO. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $492.58.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $514.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The company has a market capitalization of $203.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

