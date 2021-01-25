International Assets Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 113,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 86,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 51,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $47.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average of $39.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

