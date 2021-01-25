International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 1,005 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 24,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,875,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCI. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.82.

NYSE CCI opened at $158.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a PE ratio of 99.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $180.00.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

