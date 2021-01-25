International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 48,486 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,486 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 1.2% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,117 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,847,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,940,000 after purchasing an additional 496,199 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,388,000 after buying an additional 1,264,483 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 850.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after buying an additional 10,900,074 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in AT&T by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,557,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,967,000 after buying an additional 125,851 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

T stock opened at $28.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $206.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average of $29.05. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $38.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

