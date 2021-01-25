Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) is Reinhart Partners Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 478,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Insperity comprises about 2.4% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $38,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 449.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,539,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,922 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Insperity by 51.0% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,110,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,727,000 after buying an additional 375,278 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Insperity by 7.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,284,000 after buying an additional 19,378 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Insperity by 114.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,517,000 after buying an additional 134,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 79.4% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 142,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,333,000 after buying an additional 63,071 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSP. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $358,739.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,992.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $434,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,702.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,610 shares of company stock worth $4,690,201. 6.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NSP traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.44. 106,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,797. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $95.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.98 and a 200 day moving average of $75.72.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.45. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Insperity’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

