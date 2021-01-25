Insight Protocol (INX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.63 Million

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, Insight Protocol has traded up 84.8% against the U.S. dollar. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $123,849.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insight Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00075696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.00 or 0.00811647 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00052015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,490.67 or 0.04481075 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00015722 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017747 BTC.

Insight Protocol (CRYPTO:INX) is a token. It launched on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en

Insight Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

