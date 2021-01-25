Insight Financial Services Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Insight Financial Services bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 250,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,285,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 8.6% of Insight Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,218,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after buying an additional 1,480,595 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,905,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,783,000 after purchasing an additional 599,417 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 48.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,186,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,213,000 after purchasing an additional 714,796 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,082,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,199 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $67,171,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPTL stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.90. 27,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,393. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.14. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $51.31.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.