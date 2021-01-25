Insight Financial Services Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCN. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 177,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 211,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 29,650 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 602.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,536. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.86. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $22.55.

