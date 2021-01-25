Insight Financial Services Makes New $571,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF makes up 0.4% of Insight Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FREL. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.83. 19,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,136. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $29.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38.

