Insight Financial Services Makes New $571,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2021 // Comments off

Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF makes up 0.4% of Insight Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FREL. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.83. 19,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,136. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $29.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.