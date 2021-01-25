Insight Financial Services Makes New $19.89 Million Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,893,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 15.2% of Insight Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,292,000 after acquiring an additional 569,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,497,000 after purchasing an additional 775,040 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,119,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,217,000 after purchasing an additional 122,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $596,934,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $352.65. The stock had a trading volume of 277,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,434. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $342.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.49. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $353.83.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

