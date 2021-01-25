Insight Financial Services Invests $97,000 in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Insight Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUSC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.07. 4,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,571. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $28.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average of $28.01.

