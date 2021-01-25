Insight Financial Services Acquires New Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 48,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Insight Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.15. The stock had a trading volume of 634,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653,789. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.43. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $101.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

