Insight Financial Services Acquires New Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 54,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.57. 37,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,936. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $89.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.19.

