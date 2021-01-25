Insider Selling: Versarien plc (VRS.L) (LON:VRS) Insider Sells £891,000 in Stock

Versarien plc (VRS.L) (LON:VRS) insider Neill Gareth Ricketts sold 1,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71), for a total value of £891,000 ($1,164,097.20).
LON VRS opened at GBX 55.10 ($0.72) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £104.62 million and a PE ratio of -13.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 47.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Versarien plc has a 1-year low of GBX 21.20 ($0.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 81.50 ($1.06).
Versarien plc (VRS.L) Company Profile
