Insider Selling: Versarien plc (VRS.L) (LON:VRS) Insider Sells £891,000 in Stock

Versarien plc (VRS.L) (LON:VRS) insider Neill Gareth Ricketts sold 1,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71), for a total value of £891,000 ($1,164,097.20).

LON VRS opened at GBX 55.10 ($0.72) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £104.62 million and a PE ratio of -13.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 47.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Versarien plc has a 1-year low of GBX 21.20 ($0.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 81.50 ($1.06).

Versarien plc (VRS.L) Company Profile

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

