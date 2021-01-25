Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 20,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total value of C$81,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$489,078.

TSE:PEY opened at C$3.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.91 and a 12 month high of C$4.14. The company has a market cap of C$633.34 million and a PE ratio of -6.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.76.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$86.99 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEY shares. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.75 target price on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.68.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

