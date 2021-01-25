Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $898,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stanford L. Kurland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $59,450.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $58,920.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $921,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $68,810.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $988,650.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $887,250.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $865,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $55,970.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $773,100.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $51,220.00.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $59.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.32. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

