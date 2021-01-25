Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $898,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Stanford L. Kurland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 22nd, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $59,450.00.
- On Thursday, January 7th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $58,920.00.
- On Tuesday, January 5th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $921,600.00.
- On Wednesday, December 23rd, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $68,810.00.
- On Monday, December 21st, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $988,650.00.
- On Thursday, December 10th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $887,250.00.
- On Monday, November 23rd, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $865,500.00.
- On Wednesday, November 11th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $55,970.00.
- On Monday, November 9th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $773,100.00.
- On Thursday, October 29th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $51,220.00.
Shares of PFSI stock opened at $59.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.32. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $70.00.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.
PFSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.
About PennyMac Financial Services
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.
