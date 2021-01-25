Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells 11,046 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,455,973.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,483,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,638,641.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $1,120,590.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $2,341,600.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,259,464.92.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,064,430.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $1,286,196.24.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 4,729 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $667,356.48.

On Friday, December 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $1,542,021.60.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $1,237,590.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total value of $1,758,302.28.

Moderna stock traded up $15.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,793,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,682,674. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.44 and its 200 day moving average is $89.84. The company has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of -90.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $178.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 418.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 52,509 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $3,460,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Moderna by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, December 11th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.11.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

