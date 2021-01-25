Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Sells 34,622 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin sold 34,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $817,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

On Thursday, December 31st, Tarang Amin sold 200,100 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $5,032,515.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Tarang Amin sold 10,749 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $241,530.03.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Tarang Amin sold 21,813 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $490,356.24.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $1,456,158.88.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Tarang Amin sold 400 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $8,980.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Tarang Amin sold 40,219 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $816,043.51.

ELF stock opened at $22.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.63. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.59 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $26.19.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.51 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 62.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,526 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 496,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 238,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELF. DA Davidson dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.