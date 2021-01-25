Insider Selling: Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) CFO Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Chevron stock opened at $91.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.31. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $113.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 182,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after buying an additional 27,933 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 27,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $2,599,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 16,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

