Insider Selling: Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Insider Sells 71,200 Shares of Stock

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 71,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$138.70, for a total transaction of C$9,875,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,609,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,026,264,879.89.
Iii Gates William Henry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 22nd, Iii Gates William Henry sold 54,300 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.92, for a total transaction of C$7,434,549.66.
- On Monday, January 18th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 25,000 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.56, for a total transaction of C$3,539,000.00.
- On Friday, January 15th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 100,000 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.30, for a total transaction of C$14,230,000.00.
- On Wednesday, January 13th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 195,100 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.20, for a total transaction of C$29,304,308.75.
- On Monday, January 11th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 95,600 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.22, for a total transaction of C$14,074,413.64.
- On Friday, January 8th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 162,200 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.10, for a total transaction of C$23,859,441.58.
- On Wednesday, January 6th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 26,000 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$148.74, for a total transaction of C$3,867,177.60.
- On Monday, January 4th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 48,927 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.75, for a total transaction of C$7,082,015.92.
- On Wednesday, December 30th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 36,796 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.26, for a total transaction of C$5,344,940.60.
- On Monday, December 28th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 18,597 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.05, for a total transaction of C$2,716,127.71.
CNR opened at C$136.00 on Monday. Canadian National Railway Company has a one year low of C$92.01 and a one year high of C$149.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$141.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$138.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.52.
Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Company Profile
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.
Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.