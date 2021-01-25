Insider Selling: Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Sells $3,501,169.04 in Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 48,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $3,501,169.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,359,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,472,462.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $3,282,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Frank Calderoni sold 50,478 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,612.96.

On Thursday, December 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $3,190,050.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Frank Calderoni sold 50,608 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $3,142,756.80.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $2,696,400.00.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $71.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.30 and a 200-day moving average of $60.05. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $76.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of -66.25 and a beta of 2.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. Analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

PLAN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Anaplan by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

