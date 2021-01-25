Insider Buying: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Acquires 15,500 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer David Alan Thomas bought 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,465.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 284,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,148,034.16.

Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$3.84 on Monday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.91 and a 12 month high of C$4.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49. The firm has a market cap of C$633.34 million and a P/E ratio of -6.40.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$86.99 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEY shares. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.75 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.75 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.68.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

