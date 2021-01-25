Insider Buying: Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Director Purchases C$21,600.00 in Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,194,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,325,789.90.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 18th, George Frederick Fink purchased 8,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,177.60.

On Thursday, January 14th, George Frederick Fink purchased 12,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,906.80.

On Tuesday, January 12th, George Frederick Fink purchased 3,800 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,788.20.

On Tuesday, December 29th, George Frederick Fink purchased 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,200.00.

On Monday, December 21st, George Frederick Fink purchased 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,322.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, George Frederick Fink purchased 7,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,040.00.

Shares of TSE BNE opened at C$2.68 on Monday. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.58, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.48 million and a P/E ratio of -0.30.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$29.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.20 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$2.28.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

