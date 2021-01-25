Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) Shares Sold by Berkshire Money Management Inc.

Berkshire Money Management Inc. decreased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 152.7% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 111,119 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 379.5% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 31,183 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 1.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 33,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth approximately $984,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth approximately $545,000.

Shares of BJUN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.33. 817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,541. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.98.

