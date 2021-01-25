Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.70 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Santos now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.70 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.79. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.51 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IIPR. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.63.

IIPR opened at $194.38 on Monday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $199.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.65.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.68%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth $318,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 30.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 43.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

