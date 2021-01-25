Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) is AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s 5th Largest Position

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 89.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,095 shares during the period. Innovative Industrial Properties accounts for 4.8% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $20,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at $87,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 199.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter valued at $154,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIPR stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $193.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,251. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.65. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $206.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 63.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 151.68%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IIPR. Compass Point lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

