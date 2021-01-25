Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a C$32.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on INE. CIBC upped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$24.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.25 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$27.16.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) alerts:

Shares of INE opened at C$31.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.63. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$13.97 and a one year high of C$32.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$27.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.42.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$162.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$155.70 million. Analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -119.57%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.