Ink Protocol Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 47.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $580,980.22 and $33,754.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded up 69.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol (XNK) is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

