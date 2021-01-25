Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Shares of INGR stock opened at $77.07 on Friday. Ingredion has a one year low of $59.11 and a one year high of $99.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.32. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter valued at $29,205,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Ingredion by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,729,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,590,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,465,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,132,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Ingredion by 2,456.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 100,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

