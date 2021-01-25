Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.57

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.57 and last traded at $44.60, with a volume of 5055 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.42.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $105,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 37.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 821.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

