Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 22.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Ingevity by 58.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 153,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 56,532 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ingevity by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ingevity by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,488,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingevity by 10.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after buying an additional 25,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

NYSE:NGVT opened at $72.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.57. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $80.24.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.