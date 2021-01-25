(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €9.15 ($10.77).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.90 ($10.47) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.70 ($12.59) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €10.80 ($12.71) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €8.40 ($9.88) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

(INGA) has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

